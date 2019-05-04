You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Brazil's far-right president nixes US trip in face of protests

Sat, May 04, 2019 - 9:00 AM

lwx_ Jair Bolsonaro_040519_51.jpg
Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has cancelled a trip to the United States, his office announced on Friday, after sharp protests against his being honoured as the person of the year by the Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BRASILIA] Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has cancelled a trip to the United States, his office announced on Friday, after sharp protests against his being honoured as the person of the year by the Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce.

Due to Mr Bolsonaro's past racist, homophobic and misogynist remarks, organisers saw multiple venues in New York refuse to host the gala dinner, including the American Museum of Natural History.

Major sponsors such as Delta Air Lines, The Financial Times and Bain & Co this week yanked their support for the event.

Mr Bolsonaro spokesman General Otavio Rego Barros said in a statement the president would not be attending the dinner due to "the resistance and deliberate attacks by the Mayor of New York and the pressure of interest groups" on its organisers and sponsors.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Delta said it would no longer be sponsoring the event, but declined to give further details.

The Financial Times also said it would no longer be a sponsor of the event while declining to give further details.

"We have decided to withdraw our sponsorship of the...2019 Person of the Year Awards Gala Dinner," Bain said. "Encouraging and celebrating diversity is a core Bain principle."

The cancellation is seen as a blow for Mr Bolsonaro, who has actively courted closer ties with the United States and particularly President Donald Trump, whom he has praised. Mr Bolsonaro's rejection by corporate heavyweights also hurts his vow to grow foreign investment in Brazil.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Citigroup Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co all declined to comment on whether they would abandon the event.

On its website, the Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce said it had chosen Mr Bolsonaro as its person of the year because of his "intention of fostering closer commercial and diplomatic ties between Brazil and the United States".

Mr Bolsonaro is loved by his supporters for his outspoken views on guns, family values and the military. But his critics accuse him of racism, homophobia and misogyny. He once said a female lawmaker was too ugly to rape, and said he would not be able to love a gay son.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Turkey expects US not to end preferential trade treatment

US Fed officials diverge on need for possible interest-rate cut

Jho Low's US$39m Los Angeles mansion to be put up for sale

US cracks down on Iran uranium production, nuclear plant

US State Department approves nearly US$6b in weapons sales to Gulf allies

Carbon tax best way to cut greenhouse gas emissions: IMF

Editor's Choice

BT_20190504_AGS44_3772276.jpg
May 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sorrell's S4 Capital sets up APAC HQ in Singapore

lwx_uob_040519_1.jpg
May 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB says Singapore home loans flat, with growth coming from region

lwx_starhub_040519_13.jpg
May 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cyber security eats into StarHub's profit

Most Read

1 honestbee fired CEO Joel Sng, says report; startup to make statement today
2 honestbee CEO Joel Sng steps down, LG scion Brian Koo to be interim CEO
3 honestbee CEO replaced; firm said to be sticking to habitat growth
4 'Buyer the bigger beneficiary' in Oxley's S$1.03b sale of Chevron House: DBS analysts
5 Firms paying dividends quarterly offer better returns: SGX data

Must Read

BT_20190504_PG1_BLURB_3771276.jpg
May 4, 2019
Brunch

Is Asia giving back enough?

BT_20190504_AGS44_3772276.jpg
May 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sorrell's S4 Capital sets up APAC HQ in Singapore

lwx_uob_040519_1.jpg
May 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB says Singapore home loans flat, with growth coming from region

May 4, 2019
Real Estate

Overseas commercial and industrial assets, data centres, student housing on radar of Singapore investors: CBRE

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening