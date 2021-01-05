You are here

Home > Government & Economy

'Breakthrough' achieved in ending Gulf rift with Qatar: US official

Tue, Jan 05, 2021 - 7:02 AM

nz_jared_050130.jpg
Gulf Arab nations have agreed to end a three-year blockade on Qatar, with Jared Kushner to attend the signing ceremony following his shuttle diplomacy, a US official said Monday.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Gulf Arab nations have agreed to end a three-year blockade on Qatar, with Jared Kushner to attend the signing ceremony following his shuttle diplomacy, a US official said Monday.

"We've had a breakthrough in the Gulf Cooperation Council rift," the official said on condition of anonymity, confirming an announcement from Kuwait.

The six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council and Egypt "will be coming together to sign an agreement that will end the blockade and put an end to the Qatari lawsuits," the official said.

Mr Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and pointman on the Middle East, will take part in the signing at a Gulf summit in the northwestern Saudi Arabian city of Al-Ula, the official said.

Mr Kushner has been shuttling around the region seeking to resolve the rift that pitted Qatar, a major base for US forces, against fellow allies Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Saudi Arabia, which will reopen its airspace and borders to Qatar, had accused its smaller neighbour of being too close to Iran as well as to radical Islamist groups, allegations that Doha has always denied.

Mr Kushner previously succeeded in brokering recognition of Israel by four Arab states led by the United Arab Emirates.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Federal Reserve's Mester says monetary policy will remain accommodative for 'quite some time'

Britain locks down again as EU trips up on vaccines

Top US executives demand Congress certify Biden victory

Economists maintain outlook despite better-than-expected 2020 GDP data

Construction, process and marine workers among priority groups for Covid-19 vaccine

Border measures still apply for vaccinated travellers: Lawrence Wong

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 5, 2021 07:12 AM
Transport

Fiat Chrysler to invest US$250m in India unit to launch new SUVs

[NEW DELHI] Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA) said on Tuesday it will invest US$250 million to grow its presence in...

Jan 5, 2021 07:08 AM
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve's Mester says monetary policy will remain accommodative for 'quite some time'

[WASHINGTON] US economic growth could surge later this year if most Americans are vaccinated against the coronavirus...

Jan 5, 2021 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

Britain locks down again as EU trips up on vaccines

[LONDON] New lockdowns were announced for England and Scotland Monday even as Britain began rolling out the Oxford-...

Jan 5, 2021 06:56 AM
Transport

Tesla appears to have plenty of momentum after meteoric 2020

[NEW YORK] After shares rocketed higher in 2020 on surging auto deliveries, Tesla enters 2021 with plenty of...

Jan 5, 2021 06:51 AM
Consumer

Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase to disband health venture

[NEW YORK] Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan will disband Haven, the joint venture aimed at lowering health...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Bitcoin slumps 14% after weekend surge

Third CDL director resigns over Sincere investment

Singapore-Johor RTS Link project progressing well, says Ong Ye Kung

Top Glove commits to 20% special dividend on 'good profit performance'

OCBC makes fourth round of rate revisions on 360 account

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for