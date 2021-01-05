'Breakthrough' achieved in ending Gulf rift with Qatar: US official

Gulf Arab nations have agreed to end a three-year blockade on Qatar, with Jared Kushner to attend the signing ceremony following his shuttle diplomacy, a US official said Monday.

[WASHINGTON] Gulf Arab nations have agreed to end a three-year blockade on Qatar, with Jared Kushner to attend the signing ceremony following his shuttle diplomacy, a US official said Monday.

"We've had a breakthrough in the Gulf Cooperation Council rift," the official said on condition of anonymity, confirming an announcement from Kuwait.

The six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council and Egypt "will be coming together to sign an agreement that will end the blockade and put an end to the Qatari lawsuits," the official said.

Mr Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and pointman on the Middle East, will take part in the signing at a Gulf summit in the northwestern Saudi Arabian city of Al-Ula, the official said.

Mr Kushner has been shuttling around the region seeking to resolve the rift that pitted Qatar, a major base for US forces, against fellow allies Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Saudi Arabia, which will reopen its airspace and borders to Qatar, had accused its smaller neighbour of being too close to Iran as well as to radical Islamist groups, allegations that Doha has always denied.

Mr Kushner previously succeeded in brokering recognition of Israel by four Arab states led by the United Arab Emirates.

