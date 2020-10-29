Breathonix targets HSA approval for Covid-19 test in Q1 2021, US$20 price point

Get our introductory offer at only
SINGAPORE-BASED startup Breathonix is targeting to receive provisional authorisation from the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for its 60-second Covid-19 breath test by Q1 2021.
Breathonix is targeting a service model, with a price point of US$20 per test, said Kok Beng Neo, chairman of...
