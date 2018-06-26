You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Brexit bill becomes law, allowing UK to leave the EU

Tue, Jun 26, 2018 - 8:08 PM

colin-bb-26.jpg
A bill enacting Britain's decision to leave the European Union has become law after months of debate, the speaker of parliament announced on Tuesday to cheers from Conservative Party lawmakers.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] A bill enacting Britain's decision to leave the European Union has become law after months of debate, the speaker of parliament announced on Tuesday to cheers from Conservative Party lawmakers.

Speaker John Bercow said the EU (Withdrawal) Bill, which repeals the 1972 European Communities Act through which Britain became a member, had received royal assent from Queen Elizabeth II.

The bill transfers decades of European law onto British statute books in a bid to avoid any legal disruption.

It also enshrines Brexit day in British law as March 29, 2019 at 2300 GMT, defined by the end of the two-year Article 50 withdrawal process.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The bill has undergone more than 250 hours of acrimonious debate in the Houses of Parliament since it was introduced in July 2017.

Eurosceptics celebrated the passing of the bill through parliament last week as proof that, despite all the continuing uncertainty over the negotiations with Brussels, Britain was leaving the EU.

International Trade Minister Liam Fox said it paved the way "irrevocably" for Brexit, adding that the chances of Britain not leaving "are now zero".

Leading eurosceptic MP Jacob Rees-Mogg, a member of the ruling Conservative party, said at the weekend: "The legal position is now so much stronger for a clean Brexit.

"Crucially this makes the prime minister's negotiating hand much stronger."

Another eurosceptic Conservative MP, Dominic Raab, said May would go to an EU summit later this week "with the wind in her sails".

The government had a tough time getting the bill through parliament and was forced to concede some power to lawmakers over the final Brexit deal agreed with Brussels.

AFP

Government & Economy

BCA leads 30-strong Singapore delegation to boost construction expertise in India's Andhra Pradesh

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Indonesian election season is a gauge of rise of political Islam

Indonesian election season is a gauge of rise of political Islam

1MDB audits don't show "true and fair" assessment: KPMG

CPF members to pay less for home protection insurance from July

Editor's Choice

as-obike2506.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Startups

oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall

BT_20180626_KRBUNG26_3481039.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Real Estate

CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m

Jun 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Magnus Energy confirms former MD's lawsuit

Most Read

1 oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall
2 Mahathir revives Singapore water dispute, takes swipe at Trump
3 StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels
4 CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m
5 oBike to stop bike sharing in Singapore due to new regulations, viability issues
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

sgx.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX to allow listing of dual-class shares with immediate effect

manu.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

2018-06-25T052321Z_1846905391_RC160CBC43C0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-ECONOMY-MANUFACTURING.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output stays strong with 11.1% surge in May

as-obike2506.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Startups

oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening