Brexit-supporting lawmaker calls for no confidence vote in PM May

Mon, Apr 08, 2019 - 9:02 PM

Pro-Brexit Conservaitve MP Mark Francois has called for a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Theresa May by Wednesday, Sky News reported.
[LONDON] The deputy leader of a pro-Brexit faction in Britain's ruling Conservative Party has called for a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Theresa May by Wednesday, Sky News reported.

"I am writing to you in a personal capacity to express my sincere belief that Theresa May should now resign as prime minister," Mark Francois, said in a letter to the Chairman of the Conservative Party 1922 Committee, Sky reported.

"We simply cannot go on like this, with a weak leader, a riven Cabinet and a party in despair. I believe Theresa May has been a failure as leader of our party, which she now threatens to destroy."

