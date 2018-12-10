You are here

Home > Government & Economy
WALL STREET INSIGHT

Brexit surprise or Fed U-turn on rate hikes may break downtrend

Mon, Dec 10, 2018 - 5:50 AM
btworld@sph.com.sg@BusinessTimes

THE US stock market is set to continue the wild swings of the last couple of weeks as a boost from seasonal strength is countered by a drag from developments in the trade war and Brexit.

Last week, the relief over reduced tensions between the US and China wore off after a couple of days

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Brexit vote to go ahead in Parliament: minister

Dogged Theresa May ignores doubts about historic Brexit mission

Switzerland plays for time in stock market stand-off with EU

Neymar is brand ambassador of Qatar National Bank

China urges Canada to release Huawei CFO

Can this 36-year-old political whiz-kid keep Trump and White House under control?

Editor's Choice

Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts

BT_20181210_UWBREADTALK10_3638836.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Beyond Asia, BreadTalk has sights set on Europe and US

BT_20181210_LLTOPLINE_3639050.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Paving its way to deliver quality healthcare

Most Read

1 KONE opens new regional headquarters in Singapore
2 Diesel-loaded tankers stranded in Asia as buyers retreat; rates jump
3 Singaporeans advised to defer non-essential travel to Kuala Lumpur over weekend rallies
4 Noble may seek court-appointed administration in Britain after Singapore authorities block relisting, board reiterates
5 Huawei case reveals the real US trade war with China
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts

BT_20181210_UWBREADTALK10_3638836.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Beyond Asia, BreadTalk has sights set on Europe and US

Dec 10, 2018
Opinion

Post-retirement investing: how much to put in and take out

Dec 10, 2018
Opinion

Highlights of some retirement income endowments

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening