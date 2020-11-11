You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Brexit talks set to miss deadline and continue next week

Wed, Nov 11, 2020 - 9:25 PM

file7ckfnwszj0i1ab1nmks.jpg
Trade talks between the UK and European Union are set to be extended beyond this weekend's informal deadline and continue in Brussels next week, according to two people familiar with the matter.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Trade talks between the UK and European Union are set to be extended beyond this weekend's informal deadline and continue in Brussels next week, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Negotiators have been working round the clock in London since Monday, with both sides pinpointing the end of this week as the last moment they could strike a deal while still allowing enough time for parliamentary ratification before the UK leaves the bloc's single market on Dec 31.

While the talks haven't reached a conclusion, officials think there's enough progress to warrant carrying on. They will probably resume in Brussels, the people said, speaking on condition on anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

A knee-jerk reaction in the currency market reversed sterling's advance against the dollar. While the pound has since curbed its decline, it's down 0.1 per cent on the day. Still, the options market suggest there's optimism over the pound's trajectory, at least in the short term, and FTSE 100 Index is outperforming its European peers.

One of the people warned there were now only a few days left to reach an agreement and pointed to a videoconference of the EU's 27 leaders on Nov 19 as a possible deadline. That would allow them to approve any deal on the call.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Officials close to the talks said that negotiators are making progress this week and the extension into next week should be seen as a signal both sides believe an agreement is in sight.

Time is tight because the UK and European parliaments need to ratify any agreement before the end of the year. While this could be done in a matter of days in the British parliament, the EU side needs longer. European lawmakers want the text to scrutinise in committees before a vote in their last plenary session, which begins on Dec 14.

On Saturday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said after a phone call that large differences - notably on access to British fishing waters and the level playing field for business - still need to be bridged if there is to be an agreement.

Both sides said they were redoubling their efforts this week.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Several wounded in WWI memorial attack at Saudi cemetery

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Malaysia says aviation firms may need three years to recover

Pound hits two-month highs versus euro as vaccine seen as UK lifeline

Australian Parliament to probe Murdoch media dominance

18 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 11, 2020 09:28 PM
Consumer

Kirin halts payments to Myanmar beer partner linked to military

[TOKYO] Japanese beverage group Kirin Holdings said it was halting payments from its beer ventures in Myanmar to...

Nov 11, 2020 09:17 PM
Consumer

Pfizer agrees to supply EU with up to 300m doses of coronavirus vaccine

[BENGALURU] Pfizer and German partner BioNTech said on Wednesday they had reached an agreement with the European...

Nov 11, 2020 09:17 PM
Companies & Markets

UOL says retail portfolio still faces headwinds, as hospitality picks up

PROPERTY company UOL Group on Wednesday said headwinds remain, although its retail portfolio's committed...

Nov 11, 2020 09:14 PM
Energy & Commodities

Petronas launches LNG bunkering business with completion of first delivery

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia state oil firm Petronas said on Wednesday it has officially launched its liquefied natural...

Nov 11, 2020 09:11 PM
Government & Economy

Several wounded in WWI memorial attack at Saudi cemetery

[JEDDAH] A bomb on Wednesday struck a World War I commemoration attended by European diplomats in the Saudi city of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

GrabPay tech issues hit shoppers at start of 11.11 sales

Australia's biggest IPO in two years to price from Friday

Hot stock: Ascendas Reit sheds 6.3% after unveiling acquisitions, S$1.2b fundraising

WeWork's chief legal officer Jennifer Berrent in talks to leave: sources

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for