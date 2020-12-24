You are here

Brexiteer Farage says UK will be too closely aligned to EU

Thu, Dec 24, 2020 - 6:10 PM

[LONDON] Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage said on Thursday that he suspected the United Kingdom would remain far too closely aligned to the European Union's rules after Prime Minister Boris Johnson clinches a trade deal.

"Winning a war is one thing, winning peace is another: I suspect we are going to find ourselves far too closely aligned to EU rules in the years to come," Mr Farage told Talk Radio.

He said he hoped "this is the beginning of the end of the European Union," according to a Talk Radio transcript.

"Hey, is (the deal) better than where we were five years ago? Yes, it is. Is it good enough to allow us to become Singapore, the really dynamic booming economy? No," Mr Farage said.

REUTERS

