Bright prospects for precision engineering that supports 5G, IoT: Chan Chun Sing

Singapore
LARGE companies will be able to get more financial support from the government under the Partnerships for Capability Transformation (PACT) scheme until March 2022, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said on Monday.
The support rate for PACT qualifications for...
