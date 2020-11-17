You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Bright prospects for precision engineering that supports 5G, IoT: Chan Chun Sing

Tue, Nov 17, 2020 - 5:50 AM
sharons@sph.com.sg@SharonSeeBT

BT_20201117_SSPACT17_4329471.jpg
Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing visiting German technology group Rohde & Schwarz on Monday. He said Singapore wants to build an entire ecosystem of precision engineering firms.
PHOTO: MTI

Singapore

LARGE companies will be able to get more financial support from the government under the Partnerships for Capability Transformation (PACT) scheme until March 2022, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said on Monday.

The support rate for PACT qualifications for...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 17, 2020 12:20 AM
Consumer

HBO Max ends Amazon standoff, reaches deal for Fire TV devices

[NEW YORK] AT&T's WarnerMedia reached a deal with Amazon to make its HBO Max app available on Fire TV devices,...

Nov 17, 2020 12:16 AM
Garage

Grab assures users platform is secure after police reports over unauthorised GrabPay transactions

[SINGAPORE] Grab on Monday (Nov 16) urged customers to stay vigilant, adding that its platform is secure, after...

Nov 16, 2020 11:55 PM
Government & Economy

Kissinger warns Biden of US-China catastrophe on scale of World War I

[WASHINGTON] Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said the incoming Biden administration should move...

Nov 16, 2020 11:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Jumbo expects to post net loss in FY20; results due out by Nov 29

SEAFOOD restaurant group Jumbo Group on Monday said that it expects to report a net loss for FY20, following a...

Nov 16, 2020 10:57 PM
Government & Economy

Time is running out for Brexit deal, EU tells Britain

[BRUSSELS] European Union diplomats warned Britain on Monday that time was fast running out for a Brexit deal, and...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Genting Singapore jumps to five-month high on surprise earnings rebound

Hyflux placed under judicial management

Foreigners hold dear to Singapore property

Singapore's Oct new home sales halve on fewer launches, options curbs

Stocks to watch: Genting, OUE, Medtecs, OCBC, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Lum Chang

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for