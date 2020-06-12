Bright spots for Singapore despite less globalised world post-pandemic

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
WITH the Covid-19 pandemic leading to a less globalised world, Singapore cannot expect the growth rates of the past. But globalisation will not end, and Singapore retains its international advantages, said economists.
On Sunday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong warned of "...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes