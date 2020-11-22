You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Britain and Canada agree post-Brexit rollover trade deal

Sun, Nov 22, 2020 - 1:23 PM

rk_brexit-tradedeal_221120.jpg
Britain and Canada struck a rollover trade deal on Saturday to protect the flow of US$27 billion-worth of goods and services between them after Brexit, and vowed to start talks on a bespoke agreement next year.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Britain and Canada struck a rollover trade deal on Saturday to protect the flow of US$27 billion-worth of goods and services between them after Brexit, and vowed to start talks on a bespoke agreement next year.

As Britain prepares to end its transition out of the European Union (EU) on Dec 31, it has negotiated multiple rollover bilateral deals to maintain trade, with many simply replacing the terms the bloc had already agreed.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined Canada's Justin Trudeau and their respective trade ministers on an online call to mark the deal, which paves the way for a tailor-made agreement covering more areas such as digital trade, small businesses, the environment and women's economic empowerment.

"Today's agreement underpins £20 billion (S$35.66 billion) worth of trade and locks in certainty for thousands of jobs," Liz Truss, the UK's international trade secretary, said in a statement.

Her Canadian counterpart Mary Ng said the transitional agreement "largely replicates" the EU deal on tariff reductions and provisions for labour and environment.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"We do want an ambitious, high level comprehensive trade agreement with the UK," Ms Ng said, signalling Canada wanted similar terms to the EU deal.

The Canadian Parliament must approve legislation that would enable the deal to come into effect.

Britain is Canada's fifth largest trading partner after the United States, China, Mexico and Japan.

Mr Johnson is trying to shape a new "global Britain" that can strike out alone and negotiate better trade agreements than the EU as part of what he says is the benefits of its historic decision to leave the world's biggest trading bloc.

In less than two years it has agreed trade deals with 53 countries, accounting for £164 billion of British bilateral trade. Mr Johnson's critics point out that many are largely the same as the EU deals.

The UK-Canada Trade Continuity Agreement will be subject to final legal checks before it is formally signed. "This is a good moment," Mr Trudeau said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

After Pennsylvania court defeat, Trump faces new pressure to concede election

China vows zero tolerance for misconduct after recent bond defaults

US approves Covid therapy, G-20 pushes for global vaccine access

Indonesia gets 550m euro loan from Germany's state bank for Covid fight

Apple, AT&T ask for tough protection for data in Google lawsuit

Twitter to hand @POTUS account to Biden on inauguration day

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 22, 2020 01:34 PM
Real Estate

In US, booming real estate market highlights rich-poor divide

[WASHINGTON] The US real estate market is booming even as the coronavirus crisis intensifies, and the seemingly...

Nov 22, 2020 01:29 PM
Government & Economy

After Pennsylvania court defeat, Trump faces new pressure to concede election

[WASHINGTON] After a scathing court setback in Pennsylvania, President Donald Trump faces increased pressure from...

Nov 22, 2020 01:16 PM
Consumer

Moderna to charge US$25-US$37 for Covid-19 vaccine: CEO

[FRANKFURT] Moderna will charge governments between US$25 and US$37 per dose of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate,...

Nov 22, 2020 01:04 PM
Transport

European regulator to lift Boeing 737 MAX grounding in January

[PARIS] Europe is set to lift its flight ban on the Boeing 737 MAX passenger jetliner in January after US regulators...

Nov 22, 2020 12:51 PM
Government & Economy

China vows zero tolerance for misconduct after recent bond defaults

[BEIJING] China will show "zero tolerance" for misconduct following a recent string of bond defaults, a meeting of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

OCBC to list tech-focused ETF on SGX

Hong Kong adds 45 virus cases, highest in three months: HK01

SPH shares soar 22% on heavy volumes on restructuring talk

DBS seeks to wind up Novena Global Healthcare founded by Loh cousins

Hot stock: SPH climbs 10.5% on heavy volume, hits four-month high

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for