Britain and Ireland see pathway to possible Brexit deal

Anti-Brexit demonstrators protest outside Thornton Manor Hotel, near Birkenhead, north-west England on October 10, 2019, where Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar are meeting for Brexit talks.

[LONDON] A Brexit deal remains possible, Britain and Ireland said on Thursday in a statement issued following talks between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar.

"The Prime Minister (Johnson) and Taoiseach (Varadkar) have had a detailed and constructive discussion," the joint statement said.

The Taoiseach is the prime minister and head of government of Ireland.

"Both continue to believe that a deal is in everybody's interest. They agreed that they could see a pathway to a possible deal."

REUTERS