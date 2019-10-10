You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Britain and Ireland see pathway to possible Brexit deal

Thu, Oct 10, 2019 - 10:57 PM

doc77h3lfasgpj19tv7mw2_doc77h29q2961ihrnhke7k.jpg
Anti-Brexit demonstrators protest outside Thornton Manor Hotel, near Birkenhead, north-west England on October 10, 2019, where Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar are meeting for Brexit talks.
AFP

[LONDON] A Brexit deal remains possible, Britain and Ireland said on Thursday in a statement issued following talks between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar.

"The Prime Minister (Johnson) and Taoiseach (Varadkar) have had a detailed and constructive discussion," the joint statement said.

The Taoiseach is the prime minister and head of government of Ireland.

"Both continue to believe that a deal is in everybody's interest. They agreed that they could see a pathway to a possible deal."

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Trump will meet with Chinese vice premier at White House on Friday

China willing to reach agreement with US - Vice Premier Liu He

EU ministers agree euro zone budget short of original ambitions

US consumer inflation muted; labour market tightening

MEPs vote down Macron's European Commission candidate

Number of China's ultra-wealthy dwindles in 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly