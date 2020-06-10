You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Britain asks too much of EU in Brexit talks, Barnier says

Wed, Jun 10, 2020 - 11:04 PM

ym-Barnier -100620.jpg
Britain is seeking a trading relationship with the European Union (EU) that is too close to that of an EU member, the EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday, urging London to adjust its demands in the four months left to reach a deal.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BRUSSELS] Britain is seeking a trading relationship with the European Union (EU) that is too close to that of an EU member, the EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday, urging London to adjust its demands in the four months left to reach a deal.

Britain left the EU, the world's largest trading bloc, on Jan 31 after 47 years of partnership to the huge regret of EU leaders who now insist that London accept the economic consequences of looser ties.

"The truth is that in many areas (Britain) is demanding a lot more than Canada, Japan or many of our other (trade) partners," Mr Barnier told a forum in Brussels, referring to sophisticated trade deals that Britain would like to emulate.

"In many areas it is looking to maintain the benefits of being a member state without the constraints," Mr Barnier said. "It is looking to pick and choose the most attractive elements of the (EU) single market without the obligations."

Last week, a British official involved in the negotiations said it was "obvious" the EU had to show more flexibility in talks.

SEE ALSO

Brussels suggests EU open external borders from July 1

Under the terms of Britain's exit from the EU, both sides need to reach a deal by the end of October, leaving about four months for an accord.

Top British officials are expected to hold talks with Mr Barnier on Friday before British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets Mr Barnier's boss, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, and the chairman of the 27 EU leaders, Charles Michel, later this month.

Mr Barnier said the main problem was Britain wanted quota and tariff-free access to the EU while diverging from rules that govern the bloc.

He said Britain is seeking "almost complete freedom of movement" for some British businesses, full recognition of professional qualifications and for some customs rules and procedures to be recognised as equivalent.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Mnuchin says US recovery has begun, will gain strength in Q3, Q4

5,500 migrant workers from 40 dorms in Singapore approved to resume work

France lifts pandemic response to 136b euros

Nato chief says on Huawei: UK review of 5G security is important

US consumer prices post third straight monthly drop

Hong Kong voters go to the polls on Sept 6

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 10, 2020 10:44 PM
Consumer

Starbucks sees US$3.2b virus hit, plans new cafe format

[NEW YORK] Starbucks expects the coronavirus pandemic to reduce sales this quarter by as much as US$3.2 billion,...

Jun 10, 2020 10:38 PM
Government & Economy

Mnuchin says US recovery has begun, will gain strength in Q3, Q4

[WASHINGTON] US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday that the US economy has already begun to rebound...

Jun 10, 2020 10:33 PM
Technology

UK regulator gets more time for final ruling on Amazon's Deliveroo deal

[LONDON] Britain's competition regulator has given itself two more months to make a final ruling on Amazon's...

Jun 10, 2020 10:31 PM
Companies & Markets

No 'significant impact' from Covid-19 on Melbourne project, says World Class Global

PROPERTY developer World Class Global on Wednesday said it has not seen any "significant" impact of the Covid-19...

Jun 10, 2020 10:25 PM
Energy & Commodities

Goldman traders gain US$1b in commodities revenue after oil slump

[NEW YORK] Goldman Sachs Group commodities unit generated more than US$1 billion in revenue this year through May as...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.