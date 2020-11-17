You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Britain decouples from EU with delay to bank, investment rules

Tue, Nov 17, 2020 - 5:50 AM

London

NEW capital rules for banks and investment firms will be implemented at the start of 2022, six months later than originally indicated to give the industry more time to prepare, the British authorities said on Monday.

The deadline is six months after the European Union's June 2021 date for implementing its versions of the rules, showing how Britain is decoupling from EU financial regulations as post-Brexit transition arrangements finish at the end of 2020.

The rules comprise Britain's Investment Firms Prudential Regime, which covers capital requirements for investment firms, and some changes to capital requirements agreed globally by the Basel Committee after the financial crisis a decade ago.

"We have decided to target an implementation date of Jan 1, 2022, for these two regimes," the Bank of England, Financial Conduct Authority and Britain's finance ministry said in a joint statement.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Britain previously indicated it would introduce the bank capital rules at the same time as the EU, but had not said when it would introduce the investment firm capital rules.

The authorities said the decision to delay was a response to feedback from the industry, which had raised "concerns about the general volume of regulatory reform in 2021".

The delay will be welcomed by investment firms but it pushes back the shift to a simpler capital regime for British companies that EU rivals will benefit from six months earlier, said Ash Saluja, a financial services lawyer at CMS. "This is a significant example of post-Brexit divergence between the UK and EU regulatory regimes."

The Basel Committee, a global body of banking supervisors that includes the Bank of England, said in March implementing the final leg of its capital rules could be delayed to January 2023. UK regulators have said they will apply this new deadline. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Businesses still holding back on travel despite new green lanes

More Covid-19 time relief for HP, property deals

Bright prospects for precision engineering that supports 5G, IoT: Chan Chun Sing

RCEP a shot in the arm for Singapore, Asean economies

11 former Robinsons staff seek help from MOM and TADM

China output, retail sales continue to grow in Oct with virus under control

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 17, 2020 12:20 AM
Consumer

HBO Max ends Amazon standoff, reaches deal for Fire TV devices

[NEW YORK] AT&T's WarnerMedia reached a deal with Amazon to make its HBO Max app available on Fire TV devices,...

Nov 17, 2020 12:16 AM
Garage

Grab assures users platform is secure after police reports over unauthorised GrabPay transactions

[SINGAPORE] Grab on Monday (Nov 16) urged customers to stay vigilant, adding that its platform is secure, after...

Nov 16, 2020 11:55 PM
Government & Economy

Kissinger warns Biden of US-China catastrophe on scale of World War I

[WASHINGTON] Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said the incoming Biden administration should move...

Nov 16, 2020 11:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Jumbo expects to post net loss in FY20; results due out by Nov 29

SEAFOOD restaurant group Jumbo Group on Monday said that it expects to report a net loss for FY20, following a...

Nov 16, 2020 10:57 PM
Government & Economy

Time is running out for Brexit deal, EU tells Britain

[BRUSSELS] European Union diplomats warned Britain on Monday that time was fast running out for a Brexit deal, and...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Genting Singapore jumps to five-month high on surprise earnings rebound

Hyflux placed under judicial management

Foreigners hold dear to Singapore property

Singapore's Oct new home sales halve on fewer launches, options curbs

Stocks to watch: Genting, OUE, Medtecs, OCBC, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Lum Chang

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for