You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Britain doubles Brexit funding for 2019

Thu, Aug 01, 2019 - 7:04 AM

BP_Brexit_010819_20.jpg
Britain will provide an extra £2.1 billion (S$3.6 billion) to prepare for leaving the European Union, with or without a deal, doubling its current 2019 budget, the government announced on Wednesday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[LONDON] Britain will provide an extra £2.1 billion (S$3.6 billion) to prepare for leaving the European Union, with or without a deal, doubling its current 2019 budget, the government announced on Wednesday.

Finance minister Sajid Javid will immediately release £1.1 billion to "prepare critical areas" for departing the bloc on October 31 with a further £1 billion available "should it be needed", his department said in a statement.

The extra cash will be used to launch a public information campaign and "accelerate preparations at the border, support business readiness and ensure the supply of critical medicines," it added.

New Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed to take Britain out of the EU on October 31, even if it means leaving without a deal, despite warnings that it could trigger economic chaos.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Britain has now made £6.3 billion available to prepare for Brexit, including £4.2 billion for 2019, after previous finance minster Philip Hammond made £2.1 billion available in his budget last October.

"With 92 days until the UK leaves the European Union it's vital that we intensify our planning to ensure we are ready," said Mr Javid.

"If we can't get a good deal, we'll have to leave without one. This additional £2.1 billion will ensure we are ready to leave on 31 October - deal or no deal," he added.

The £344 million targeted for border and customs operations will help fund an 500 extra border force officers and improve transport infrastructure around ports.

Another £434 million will be made available to help ensure the supply of medicines and medical products while £108 million will help businesses prepare for the fall out.

An information campaign aimed at the general public will also receive £138 million.

Britain was due to leave the EU on March 29, but MPs rejected then prime minister Theresa May's deal struck with Brussels three times, forcing her to ask for an extension.

Mr Johnson, a leading Brexit campaigner, came to power last week pledging Britain will leave on the new deadline of October 31, but MPs could try and force him into an election in an effort to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

AFP

Government & Economy

Chinese billionaire indicted in US$1.8b tariff evasion scheme

Three charged in France for plotting 'terrorist' killing

US has intel that Osama bin Laden's son is dead: report

Trump says Federal Reserve 'let us down,' wanted 'aggressive rate-cutting cycle'

Brazil's central bank cuts interest rates to record low

Latin America set for feeble growth of 0.5% in 2019: UN

Editor's Choice

BP_Best World_010819_5.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Buybacks no guarantee share price will rally

BP_SGfact_010819_6.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Sentiment tanks, services firms less upbeat in H2: surveys

BP_SGX_010819_10.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore Exchange Q4 profit up 24% on record derivatives revenue

Must Read

BP_Best World_010819_5.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Buybacks no guarantee share price will rally

BP_SGfact_010819_6.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Sentiment tanks, services firms less upbeat in H2: surveys

BT_20190801_CTNESTE1_3851084.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Singapore to house Neste's biggest renewable products plant

BP_Federal Reserve_010819_12.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve cuts key interest rate to 'insure' against global uncertainties

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly