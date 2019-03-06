You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Britain eyes 27,000 skilled offshore wind jobs by 2030

Wed, Mar 06, 2019 - 9:07 AM

AK_btsl_0603.jpg
Britain plans to treble the number of skilled jobs in its offshore wind sector to 27,000 by 2030, the government said on Wednesday as it readies to publish a deal outlining support for the industry.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Britain plans to treble the number of skilled jobs in its offshore wind sector to 27,000 by 2030, the government said on Wednesday as it readies to publish a deal outlining support for the industry.

The offshore wind deal will be the 10th so-called sector deal announced by the government as part of its industrial strategy to intervene in key sectors to tackle weak productivity and bolster businesses ahead of Brexit.

As part of the deal, the government will seek to boost the number of women in the industry to at least 33 per cent of the workforce by 2030 up from around 16 per cent currently, a statement from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said.

Britain is already the world's biggest offshore wind market, hosting almost 40 per cent of all globally installed wind capacity.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190306_ANGEVOTE6_8IL65_3714905.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Stocks

Shareholder e-voting on agenda as Singapore trials blockchain-based system

file73uhrh8dqmfl41kzi5y.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Government, unions and employers agree to raise retirement, re-employment age

file6ubaxxsouli1kg747i3z.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to take over Tuaspring plant if latter's defaults not resolved

Most Read

1 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
2 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
3 UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore
4 Wife, teenage stepsons, maid charged in murder of Cradle Fund CEO who was early investor in Grab
5 Florence Residences sells close to 60 units on launch weekend

Must Read

BT_20190306_ANGEVOTE6_8IL65_3714905.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Stocks

Shareholder e-voting on agenda as Singapore trials blockchain-based system

file6ubaxxsouli1kg747i3z.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to take over Tuaspring plant if latter's defaults not resolved

Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit secures S$155m loan facility; files proofs of claim against Hyflux

file73uhrh8dqmfl41kzi5y.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Government, unions and employers agree to raise retirement, re-employment age

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening