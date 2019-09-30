Britain knows the shape of its proposed Brexit deal: Gove

Britain's government knows the outline of what it sees as a possible deal to leave the European Union, Michael Gove, the minister in charge of planning for a no-deal Brexit, said on Sunday.

Speaking at the governing Conservative Party's annual conference in the northern English city of Manchester, Mr Gove said the government's proposals for an agreement would see a deal that would differ significantly from the one negotiated by former prime minister Theresa May.

He added that there was still time for a deal to be done with the EU, and that the government could sign off on such an agreement at a summit in Brussels on Oct 17-18. If not, the talks would go to the wire, he said.

REUTERS