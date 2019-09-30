You are here

Britain knows the shape of its proposed Brexit deal: Gove

Mon, Sep 30, 2019 - 6:56 AM

Britain's government knows the outline of what it sees as a possible deal to leave the European Union, Michael Gove, the minister in charge of planning for a no-deal Brexit, said on Sunday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Speaking at the governing Conservative Party's annual conference in the northern English city of Manchester, Mr Gove said the government's proposals for an agreement would see a deal that would differ significantly from the one negotiated by former prime minister Theresa May.

He added that there was still time for a deal to be done with the EU, and that the government could sign off on such an agreement at a summit in Brussels on Oct 17-18. If not, the talks would go to the wire, he said.

REUTERS

