Britain must vaccinate 2m a week to prevent a third Covid-19 wave: study

Tue, Dec 29, 2020 - 10:21 AM

Britain must vaccinate two million people a week to avoid a third wave of the coronavirus outbreak, a study by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) has concluded.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Britain must vaccinate two million people a week to avoid a third wave of the coronavirus outbreak, a study by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) has concluded.

