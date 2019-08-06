You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Britain ready and willing to do a Brexit deal: government source

Tue, Aug 06, 2019 - 3:54 PM

file769u5of9nv5p04l77pe.jpg
Britain is "ready and willing" to do a Brexit deal with the European Union, a senior government source said on Tuesday, after a newspaper reported that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was aiming for a no-deal Brexit.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Britain is "ready and willing" to do a Brexit deal with the European Union, a senior government source said on Tuesday, after a newspaper reported that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was aiming for a no-deal Brexit.

"We want a deal. It's sad that they don't want to negotiate with us," the source said on condition of anonymity.

"The fact that the Withdrawal Agreement has been rejected by large margins by the House of Commons on three occasions means that, if there's going to be a deal, they have to be prepared to renegotiate. We're ready and willing to do so."

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Singapore, Malaysia among exporters most at risk in US-China trade war: Fitch Solutions

Hong Kong protests: China says its military will defend every part of its territory

Masked Hong Kong protesters hold rare press conference

Valuation of unlisted assets in GIC, Temasek updated regularly: Lawrence Wong

China media says US 'destroying international order', after currency-manipulator branding

'Premature to speculate' about downturn support: Josephine Teo

Editor's Choice

BT_20190806_AGWRAP6M2DK_3855239.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Stocks

Asian markets get that sinking feeling on rising trade war pains

nz_atms_060812.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore bank shares hit amid Hong Kong unrest and trade war

Aug 6, 2019
Stocks

Tighter rules to curb shady trading practices and restore trust

Must Read

nz_hdb_060819.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Real Estate

CPF, loan rule changes reinvigorate demand for older HDB flats: OrangeTee

nz_honestbee_060844.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Garage

honestbee faces S$6m of demands, owes at least US$209m: court documents

Aug 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Valuation of unlisted assets in GIC, Temasek updated regularly: Lawrence Wong

Aug 6, 2019
Banking & Finance

New cyber hygiene rules for financial services, e-payment firms to kick in next August: MAS

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly