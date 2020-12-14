You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Britain say Australia trade deal talks 'advancing well'

Mon, Dec 14, 2020 - 7:08 AM

rk_lizTruss_141220.jpg
Britain's trade talks with Australia are advancing well, Trade Minister Liz Truss said on Sunday, speaking after the latest round of negotiations and with both sides having made initial offers on goods market access.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Britain's trade talks with Australia are advancing well, Trade Minister Liz Truss said on Sunday, speaking after the latest round of negotiations and with both sides having made initial offers on goods market access.

Britain stands on the brink of a disruptive break with the European Union, its largest trading partner, as talks to secure a long term trade deal grind into their final days ahead of Jan 1, when transition arrangements that have kept it in the EU single market and customs union since formally leaving the bloc in January run out.

Regardless of that outcome, Britain wants to find new deals around the world, using its new-found freedom from collective EU trade policy to try to carve out fresh markets for its highly developed financial and professional services industries.

"Talks with Australia are advancing well," Ms Truss said in a statement to Reuters. "We've exchanged initial tariff offers and held detailed technical discussions on areas such as investment, professional business services and financial services."

Trade with Australia in goods and services totalled £18.5 billion in 2019, and the government estimates a free trade deal could eventually increase British exports to Australia by £900 million.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Trade with the EU in 2019 was £668 billion.

Britain is also pursuing bilateral deals with other major partners including the United States and New Zealand, and initial deals with Canada and Japan have been completed.

A deal with Australia is seen as an important step on the way to joining a wider free trade agreement known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

The third round of talks with Australia concluded on Dec 4 and involved technical discussions across 50 different areas.

"We want to carry this momentum into the next stage of negotiations and ultimately forge deeper links with a nation that shares our values of democracy, free enterprise, and human rights," Ms Truss said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Trump, Pence, other top officials to be offered Covid-19 vaccine: source

Trump vows to reject defence bill passed by veto-proof majority

US government agencies hacked by group linked to foreign power: report

US starts huge vaccine effort as Germany returns to partial lockdown

PM Lee to address nation on Singapore's Covid-19 situation on Monday

Leaders to push Brexit trade talks beyond latest deadline

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 14, 2020 07:12 AM
Consumer

Crown Resorts faces class action over October share plunge

[BENGALURU] Law firm Maurice Blackburn has launched a second class action lawsuit against Crown Resorts, it said on...

Dec 14, 2020 06:55 AM
Government & Economy

Trump, Pence, other top officials to be offered Covid-19 vaccine: source

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump, Vice-President Mike Pence and other top US officials will be offered the newly...

Dec 14, 2020 06:52 AM
Government & Economy

Trump vows to reject defence bill passed by veto-proof majority

[WASHINGTON] Donald Trump on Sunday repeated his pledge to veto a sweeping defence budget bill, which US lawmakers...

Dec 14, 2020 06:50 AM
Life & Culture

Hamilton expects to sign new Mercedes deal by Christmas

[ABU DHABI] Lewis Hamilton ended speculation about future intentions on Sunday when he made clear he expects to sign...

Dec 14, 2020 06:47 AM
Energy & Commodities

Iran says oil pipeline spillage, fire under control

[TEHRAN] Iran on Sunday said a fire caused by the spillage from a ruptured oil pipeline in the southwest of the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BN Group global marketing head denies hacking Novu Aesthetics' Instagram account

UOL sells about 70% of Clavon's 640 units at average price of S$1,640 psf

Yet another twist in Singapore's Loh cousins saga

Malaysia's Top Glove fired whistleblower before virus outbreak

Oil rises from the ashes as the big coronavirus recovery trade

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for