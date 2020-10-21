You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Britain says London mayor 'bankrupted' the capital, demands cost cuts

Wed, Oct 21, 2020 - 4:01 PM

file7chhng9r8cxuuku3ob2.jpg
London Mayor Sadiq Khan, from the opposition Labour Party, has called for a 5.7 billion pound (S$10.06 billion) package for Transport for London (TfL) after commuters deserted public trains and busses during the pandemic.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Britain is looking to force the body responsible for running London to sell off land and cut running costs as part of a fractious financial Covid-19 bailout designed to keep the capital's transport system running.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, from the opposition Labour Party, has called for a 5.7 billion pound (S$10.06 billion) package for Transport for London (TfL) after commuters deserted public trains and busses during the pandemic.

Mr Khan says in return the government is insisting on higher fares and a raft of other revenue raising mechanisms such as increasing the size of the congestion zone which requires drivers to pay a fee to drive in the city.

"There has to be a resolution with him," Housing minister Robert Jenrick told LBC Radio. "It can be for example.. selling off TfL land so we get homes built in parts of London, there's a lot of opportunity to do that. It can also mean bearing down on some of the costs." Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is locked in negotiations with several city mayors over how businesses should be compensated when they are forced to close during lockdowns and how public services can continue.

Mr Khan, who had frozen the cost of single fares, said in a statement the government's proposals would deter Londoners from travelling, further damaging any economic recovery.

SEE ALSO

Elite Commercial Reit to buy 58 UK properties for £212.5m from sponsor

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

He said the government had previously given a much more supportive bailout to private national train operators which have suffered a similar drop in income.

Mr Jenrick said it had "to resolve the fact that the mayor has bankrupted TfL and the Greater London Authority." "We've already given multiple billions of pounds to him over the last few years to bail him out," he said. "How do we take this forwards. Well, I'm afraid it can't keep falling back to the taxpayers of the whole of the United Kingdom."

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Thailand welcomes tourists back as Bangkok protests heat up

UK budget deficit hits £208.5b amid calls for more aid

JTC, SBF launch initiative to help firms embark on Industry 4.0 transformation

Huawei, China firms are said to seek curbs on Nvidia's Arm deal

As oil prices dive, Iraqi Kurds seek to diversify economy

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 21, 2020 04:10 PM
Government & Economy

12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

[SINGAPORE] There were 12 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Wednesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,933...

Oct 21, 2020 03:58 PM
Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse teams up with AXA for digital app

[ZURICH] Credit Suisse is teaming up with French group AXA to offer financial products on the Swiss bank's new...

Oct 21, 2020 03:41 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks slip as healthcare, real estate sectors weigh

[BENGALURU] European shares slipped on Wednesday as losses in defensive sectors outweighed optimism over encouraging...

Oct 21, 2020 03:32 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand welcomes tourists back as Bangkok protests heat up

[BANGKOK] Thailand received a group of tourists from China on Tuesday, its first such arrivals since commercial...

Oct 21, 2020 03:22 PM
Government & Economy

UK budget deficit hits £208.5b amid calls for more aid

[LONDON] The UK budget deficit climbed to an unprecedented £208.5 billion (S$366.29 billion) in the first six months...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Mapletree Logistics Trust, SIA, Keppel DC Reit, CDLHT

Broker's take: RHB upgrades Venture to 'buy'; share price hits 52-week high

Broker's take: Jefferies says Cathay Pacific restructuring removes key overhang

Keppel Capital gets first closing of US$295m for Alpha Asia Macro Trends Fund IV

US seeks to sway Brazil on Chinese 5G with US$1b deal

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for