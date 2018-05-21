You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Britain turning 'blind eye' to corrupt Russian cash: MPs

Mon, May 21, 2018 - 2:03 PM

BP_TheresaMay_210518_116.jpg
Prime Minister Theresa May expelled diplomats and vowed new measures against human rights offenders after a nerve agent attack in Salisbury blamed on Moscow, and has been outspoken in her response to Russian aggression elsewhere.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[LONDON] British MPs urged the government Monday to clamp down on corrupt Russian money flowing through London, warning that turning a "blind eye" risked undermining its tough approach to Moscow.

Prime Minister Theresa May expelled diplomats and vowed new measures against human rights offenders after a nerve agent attack in Salisbury blamed on Moscow, and has been outspoken in her response to Russian aggression elsewhere.

But in a hard-hitting report, the House of Commons foreign affairs committee said: "President (Vladimir) Putin and his allies have been able to continue 'business as usual' by hiding and laundering their corrupt assets in London."

It called for stronger action against Kremlin-connected individuals and urged Britain to use its role as a financial centre to encourage global action to tighten loopholes in the existing sanctions regime.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"There is no excuse for the UK to turn a blind eye as President Putin's kleptocrats and human rights abusers use money laundered through London to corrupt our friends, weaken our alliances, and erode faith in our institutions," said committee chairman Tom Tugenhadt.

He added: "The UK must be clear that the corruption stemming from the Kremlin is no longer welcome in our markets and we will act.

"We must be united in our efforts to match rhetoric with action -- in the City, through government policy and among allies in the US, G7 and EU."

Outlining the "mixed messages" coming from Britain, the report noted last year's flotation on the London Stock Exchange of the Kremlin-linked En+ Group, aided by sanctioned banks VTB Capital and Gazprombank.

It also cited the sale of Russian sovereign debt in London on March 16 this year, two days after the government announced the expulsion of 23 diplomats over the Salisbury attack -- again involving VTB Bank.

Parliament recently agreed to step up action against corruptly-obtained assets, including approving a new Magnitsky law, which allows the government to sanction people for human rights abuses.

Ministers have also committed to a register of who is behind overseas companies that own property in Britain, although the MPs expressed regret that the move had been delayed.

 

AFP

 

Government & Economy

Thai Q1 GDP grows at best pace in 5 years, govt raises 2018 forecast

Abuses pushed Malaysia's debt over RM1 trillion, says Mahathir

Manpower Ministry to conduct labour force survey on 33,000 Singapore households

Asean at an inflexion point; positive outlook cannot be taken for granted: Chan Chun Sing

Nationwide parcel locker system to pilot in Bukit Panjang and Punggol in Oct

British PM May calls on health, tech sectors to work on cancer

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_210518_3.jpg
May 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Helping S-chips regain their mojo

BT_20180521_LSSC18_3442876.jpg
May 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

StanChart's digitalisation push nets more customers

May 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hard for minorities to win in LTC delisting

Most Read

1 SIA to drop SilkAir brand; bring it under its wing
2 Chinatown Plaza sold en bloc for S$260m
3 OCBC launches hybrid unit trust, combining fixed maturity product with call option strategy
4 PM Lee Hsien Loong meets Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya
5 Malaysia's Najib summoned to anti-corruption agency: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Mahathir_210518_58.jpg
May 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Abuses pushed Malaysia's debt over RM1 trillion, says Mahathir

BP_SGX_210518_3.jpg
May 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Helping S-chips regain their mojo

BP_SGElec_210518_4.jpg
May 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Wholesale electricity price spikes unsettle independent retailers

May 21, 2018
Technology

Crowdfunded '3D' headphones startup Ossic shuts down; backers threaten lawsuit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening