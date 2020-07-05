You are here

Britain weighs vouchers to boost spending in virus-hit sectors: Guardian

Sun, Jul 05, 2020 - 2:46 PM

British finance minister Rishi Sunak is considering plans to hand out vouchers of £500 (S$869) for adults, and £250 for children, to spend in sectors of the economy hit hardest by the coronavirus crisis.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] British finance minister Rishi Sunak is considering plans to hand out vouchers of £500 (S$869) for adults, and £250 for children, to spend in sectors of the economy hit hardest by the coronavirus crisis, the Guardian said on Sunday.

The proposals were drawn up by the Resolution Foundation think tank, which recently held talks with the Treasury, the newspaper said.

The vouchers are to be spent only in sectors such as hospitality and "face to face" retail, as opposed to online buying, it added.

Mr Sunak is set to make an announcement in a few days on the government's job support schemes and its plans to steer the economy through the pandemic.

REUTERS

