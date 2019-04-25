You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Britain's Hunt says next Conservative leader must believe in Brexit

Thu, Apr 25, 2019 - 10:40 PM

doc752rumde5mtn15o6l9w_doc752peaeix01k27wl33o.jpg
British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said on Thursday the next leader of the governing Conservative Party should be someone who believes in Brexit.
AFP

[LONDON] British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said on Thursday the next leader of the governing Conservative Party should be someone who believes in Brexit.

Several ministers are jockeying for position after Prime Minister Theresa May was forced to promise she would step down before the next phase of Britain's negotiations to leave the European Union to try to rally her party behind her Brexit deal.

That strategy has so far failed and her deal has been rejected in parliament three times. On Wednesday, her Conservatives said they would press the prime minister for a timetable for her departure from office.

Asked by a reporter at an event in parliament if the next leader needed to be a Brexiteer, Mr Hunt, who backed remain ahead of the 2016 referendum, said it needed to be someone who believed in Brexit.

Asked if he would run, Mr Hunt said: "Wait and see."

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Scared Muslim refugees flee Sri Lankan homes over attack fears

Sri Lanka's top defence official quits: ministry source

US core capital goods orders post biggest gain in eight months

US jobless claims rise most since 2017, topping estimates

China seeks to allay fears over Belt and Road debt risks

China says navy warned off French warship in Taiwan Strait

Editor's Choice

BP_Mortgage_250419_5.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Real Estate

Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals

BP_Best World_250419_6.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX orders independent review of issues raised by Best World short-seller

lwx_sgx_250419_2.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

ARA plans first US hospitality trust on SGX

Most Read

1 UOB, KrisFlyer launch new credit card that rewards with air miles
2 Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals
3 1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report
4 One third of job roles in finance may be impacted by automation: MAS-IBF study
5 Hot stock: Best World tumbles 9% after shortseller Bonitas' report

Must Read

doc752nfk6cn5i1kkffyefh_doc74udy20znlw1fi5s79do.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux granted a one-month extension of its debt moratorium to May 24

doc752o12iel3qh8xkhgou_doc743rhbx77f5iui96g7i.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Corruption cases up slightly in 2018; private sector still dominates: CPIB

BP_SG_250419_54.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Banking & Finance

Shaving milliseconds off currency trades could make Singapore billions

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening