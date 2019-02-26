You are here

Home > Government & Economy

British chemicals firm Croda stockpiling, reviewing ports ahead of Brexit

Tue, Feb 26, 2019 - 5:02 PM

[BENGALURU] Speciality chemicals maker Croda International Plc said on Tuesday it had made changes to its trading model in Europe and was stockpiling goods in continental Europe as it prepares for Britain's impending exit from the European Union.

The company — which counts Unilever Plc, Procter & Gamble Co, L'Oreal SA as customers — also reported pretax profit for the full year that missed estimates.

Croda's shares were down 3.8 per cent to 4,870 pence at 0817 GMT and were among the top losers on the UK bluechip index .

The company — which logs 96 per cent of sales and 80 per cent of production outside the UK — said it was reviewing which ports could be used for moving its products and has full EU recognition for the imports and exports.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Croda also said it was re-registering UK products sold in the EU to ensure compliance, mainly with the EU's Reach programme, which requires companies to register the substances used in production.

Reach registrations in the UK may no longer be valid for sale of products in the EU, although the UK government has confirmed that EU-held Reach registrations will continue to be valid in the short term for products coming to the UK.

Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29 and Prime Minister Theresa May is yet to secure parliamentary approval for a divorce deal agreed with the EU last year, increasing the chances of a disorderly exit from the bloc.

Croda, which announced a special dividend of 115 pence per share, on Tuesday said an orderly transition of the UK out of the EU is expected to be manageable for the company.

Adjusted profit before tax rose 3.5 per cent to 331.85 million pounds (S$588.92 million), but missed analysts average estimate of 332.84 million pounds, according Refinitiv IBES.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

US business lobby says most firms favour tariffs while China trade talks underway

Spain's Iberdrola to speed up investment programme

British PM to rule out no-deal Brexit

Tech, medical and security companies among Singapore's fastest growing firms: survey

Singapore factory output shrinks 3.1% in January, first drop in a year

British opposition raises prospect of second Brexit referendum

Editor's Choice

BT_20190226_JLPINE26_3706503.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

BP_ACRA_260219_1.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services

BP_starhub_260219_5.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Irrelevance, thy name is telco bundling

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour
3 Best World to hire independent party to review business and accounting practices
4 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services
5 Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

Must Read

BP_SGfactory_260219_86.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output shrinks 3.1% in January, first drop in a year

green1.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Oxford Road's Kentish Green, District 9's St Thomas Ville try for collective sales again

Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Shares of Hi-P International surge as brokers signal confidence

BT_20190226_JLPINE26_3706503.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening