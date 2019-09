British MPs on Wednesday voted against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's call for a general election to break the Brexit deadlock, hours after they dealt a major blow to his strategy.

With the opposition Labour Party abstaining, only 298 MPs voted in favour of holding an election - far short of the 434 threshold needed to trigger a national vote.

AFP