British MPs to hold key Brexit vote on Jan 15: official

London

BRITISH MPs are set to hold a critical vote on Jan 15 on the Brexit agreement negotiated by Prime Minister Theresa May with the European Union, her spokesman said on Tuesday.

The House of Commons will on Wednesday resume a debate on the deal that was halted in December when Mrs May postponed the vote in the face of widespread opposition.

Mrs May told her weekly cabinet meeting that, subject to approval by MPs, "she would close the debate next Tuesday, Jan 15, when the vote will take place", her spokesman said.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

He confirmed that the prime minister was still seeking assurances from the EU on controversial elements of the Brexit deal relating to Northern Ireland, in a bid to convince critics to back the agreement. These assurances are set to be delivered to lawmakers before they vote, although not before they start their debate on Wednesday.

"The work to secure those assurances is ongoing. I think what's important is that if we are to secure assurances, MPs are aware of what they are before the vote takes place," the spokesman said.

Elsewhere, he denied reports that British officials were talking to European officials about possibly delaying Brexit to avoid leaving the bloc on March 29 without a deal. "There are people in the European Union who are discussing this issue, but that is not the position of the UK government," he said. AFP