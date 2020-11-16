British PM Johnson self-isolating after Covid-19 contact

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, a fresh setback after infighting among his top advisers plunged Downing Street into chaos last week.
Mr Johnson, who was admitted to intensive care in a...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes