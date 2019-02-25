You are here

Home > Government & Economy

British PM May signals she is ready to fight on

Mon, Feb 25, 2019 - 8:27 AM

BP_Theresa May_250219_57.jpg
Theresa May signalled on Sunday she wanted to press on as prime minister, saying there was still more to do to live up to her promise when she took office to make Britain work "for every one of us".
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHARM EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT] Theresa May signalled on Sunday she wanted to press on as prime minister, saying there was still more to do to live up to her promise when she took office to make Britain work "for every one of us".

Mrs May told her governing Conservatives in December last year she would not lead the party into the next election, part of a message to ease concerns among her lawmakers before they mounted, and then lost, a no confidence vote against her.

But she has so far refused to give a date for her departure, and despite reports some of her ministers want her to step down after local elections in May, she said she wanted to pursue not only Brexit, but what she called her "domestic agenda".

"I was very clear in December with the Conservative Party as far as I am concerned... my job is not only about delivering Brexit, actually there's a domestic agenda that I am delivering on," she told reporters before arriving in Egypt for a summit.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It reflects what I said on the doorstep of Number 10 when I first became prime minister. That's why we've been making key decisions, like the extra money for the National Health Service, the long term plan for the National Health Service and there is still a domestic agenda that I want to get on with."

Mrs May is struggling to get her deal to leave the European Union (EU) through Britain's deeply divided parliament, and her handling of Brexit talks has been criticised by all sides, uniting both eurosceptics and EU supporters against her.

Last week, three Conservative lawmakers quit Mrs May's party over what they described as the government's "disastrous handling of Brexit", which, one said, had been hijacked by "the right-wing, the hard-line, anti-EU awkward squad".

Few expected Mrs May, who during two years of bruising talks with the EU has suffered defeats in parliament, rows over policy and the confidence vote, to have lasted so long, and many in her own party expect her to stand down well before the next election, which is scheduled to take place in 2022.

But she has so far proved her doubters wrong, and on the way to Egypt said there was still a way to go to secure Brexit. Even if the divorce deal is approved, then Britain will start talks with the EU about their future trading relationship.

"There's a second part of the negotiations in terms of the future economic partnership, the future security partnership," she said. "We have set out a clear framework for that in the political declaration and that is the basis on which those negotiations would go forward."

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Europe facing 'winds of xenophobia', Spain's Sanchez warns

What's on the table at the second Trump-Kim summit?

Asia cheered as Trump delays tariff deadline

Australian PM makes climate change pitch as election looms

Anger as UK's May asks for yet more time to amend Brexit deal

Trump dangles 'major power' carrot as Kim begins trek to summit

Editor's Choice

BP_Federal Reserve_250219_4.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour

BP_Validus Capital _250219_5.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Banking & Finance

P2P lender Validus eyes Singapore banks as new partners

BP_BEST World International _250219_7.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World to conduct independent review of business and accounting practices

Most Read

1 Ex-Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng's home raided in 1MDB probe
2 'Unlimited' data is the new front line in telcos' price war
3 OCBC signals caution as it pays lower dividend than peers
4 Best World to hire independent party to review business and accounting practices
5 Tech-focused property startup Echo Base backed by Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang announced

Must Read

BP_Federal Reserve_250219_4.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour

BP_Validus Capital _250219_5.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Banking & Finance

P2P lender Validus eyes Singapore banks as new partners

BP_FBforeign _250219_6.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Government & Economy

F&B industry fears looming 'correction'

BP_BEST World International _250219_7.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World to conduct independent review of business and accounting practices

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening