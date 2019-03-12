You are here

British PM May to go to Strasbourg to break Brexit impasse

Tue, Mar 12, 2019 - 12:25 AM

British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to travel to Strasbourg later on Monday in a bid to break an impasse in Brexit talks, Ireland’s foreign minister Simon Coveney said, adding that obstacles in the negotiations remain.
The European Union is trying to put together a Brexit proposal to assuage concerns over the “backstop” insurance policy for the Irish border, Mr Coveney said, but would not compromise on the EU’s core priorities in its bid to provide reassurance.

“The negotiations are ongoing. The British Prime Minister is traveling to Strasbourg this evening I understand to try to finalise an agreement if that’s possible,” Mr Coveney told reporters.

“Our approach remains the same, we’re very clear that the withdrawal agreement can’t change but we want to try to be helpful in terms of providing the clarity and reassurance that’s needed in Westminster that the backstop is intended to be temporary. No one is looking to trap anyone anywhere.”

