You are here

Home > Government & Economy

British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing

Fri, Nov 29, 2019 - 11:04 PM

file786suil1zo5f4wv2jrw.jpg
British police shot a man on Friday after a stabbing in the London Bridge area in the centre of the city.
AP

[LONDON] British police shot a man on Friday after a stabbing in the London Bridge area in the centre of the city, a security source told Reuters.

Videos and photographs on Twitter showed several police cars and buses on the bridge and a truck straddling several lanes.

A 14-second video clip on Twitter filmed from a high vantage point on the opposite side of the street showed what appeared to be three police officers backing away from a man lying on the pavement.

Two of the officers are pointing rifles at the man, who can be seen moving slightly. Reuters could not independently verify the footage.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Police were called at 1.58 pm to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge," police said in a statement. "A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured."

SEE ALSO

Uber stripped of London operating licence, again

Witnesses told British media that the police arrived quickly at the scene soon after shots were heard.

A police spokesman said earlier that it appeared that somebody had been shot.

Sky News said a man had been shot dead.

The ambulance service declared what it called a "major incident" in the area.

London Bridge was the scene of an attack in June 2017 when three militants drove a van into pedestrians and then attacked people in the surrounding area, killing eight people.

Earlier this month, Britain lowered its national terrorism threat level to "substantial" from "severe", its lowest level since 2014.

London Bridge station was closed. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

India offers funds to Sri Lanka in bid to outdo China

India's economic growth slows to 4.5% in July-Sept

Queen is beyond reproach and distinct from royal family, Johnson says

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

MAS, BoJ renew bilateral local currency swap arrangement

Self-inking pens, new polling booths among changes for Singapore's next general election

BREAKING

Nov 29, 2019 11:01 PM
Transport

Berlin airport to open in 2020 after nine-year delay

[BERLIN] Berlin's new international airport is set to open on Oct 31, 2020, its operating company said Friday, after...

Nov 29, 2019 10:49 PM
Consumer

Demos and deals as Black Friday sweeps Europe

[PARIS] Climate activists staged protests across Europe on Friday to denounce the environmental toll of mass...

Nov 29, 2019 10:42 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St slips after US law on Hong Kong rekindles trade fears

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower for the first time this week on Friday, as trade tensions resurfaced after China...

Nov 29, 2019 10:20 PM
Consumer

US shoppers stay away from stores, spend online as Black Friday begins

[NEW YORK] US consumers splurged more than US$2 billion online in the first hours of Thanksgiving shopping on...

Nov 29, 2019 10:07 PM
Consumer

Japanese fashion tycoon Maezawa shows off US$900m SoftBank payday

[TOKYO] Japan's Yusaku Maezawa on Friday posted footage of a US$900 million payday for the fashion magnate following...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly