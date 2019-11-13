You are here

Home > Government & Economy

British security officials play down cyber attack on Labour Party

Wed, Nov 13, 2019 - 6:42 AM

rk_LabourParty_131119.jpg
Labour described the attack which took place on Monday as "large-scale".
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] British security officials said on Tuesday that an attempted cyber attack on the main opposition Labour Party during general election campaigning had failed.

The National Cyber Security centre (NCSC) - part of Britain's spy agency GCHQ - said it was "confident the party took the necessary steps to deal with the attack".

Labour described the attack which took place on Monday as "large-scale".

"The Labour Party followed the correct, agreed procedures and notified us swiftly," an NCSC spokeswoman said in a statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The attack was not successful and the incident is now closed."

SEE ALSO

UK PM Johnson has 14-point lead over Labour before election: YouGov poll

However, on Tuesday afternoon the main Labour party website (labour.org.uk) was inaccessible.

Instead, the website showed a message from a cyber-security firm warning of a problem.

The party did not have an immediate comment.

It had earlier revealed that Monday's attempted hack had been repelled without an apparent data breach.

"We have experienced a sophisticated and large-scale cyber attack on Labour digital platforms," a party spokesman said.

"These attempts failed due to our robust security systems. The integrity of all our platforms was maintained and we are confident that no data breach occurred," he added.

'VERY SERIOUS' 

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn admitted he was worried about other potential attacks.

In a speech on the campaign trail in Blackpool, northwest England, Mr Corbyn said the incident was "very serious", even if it had ultimately failed.

"But if this is a sign to come in this election, I feel very nervous about it all," he told supporters.

"Because a cyber attack against a political party in an election is suspicious and something one is very worried about."

Some campaign activities were slowed but they were restored early Tuesday and were now back to normal, according to the party.

Labour confirmed it had promptly reported the attack to the NCSC, which monitors and works to protect security systems.

The agency said it has been working closely with British political parties for several years "on how to protect and defend against cyber attacks", and had met the major parties last week ahead of the December 12 election.

There is lingering concern in Britain about the potential for outside interference in the general election, with major parties increasingly relying on digital messaging.

However, The Sun tabloid reported that GCHQ sources said there was no evidence to suggest any state-sponsored attack, and suggested the incident involved low-level hacking.

AFP

Government & Economy

UK PM Johnson has 14-point lead over Labour before election: YouGov poll

Seoul-Tokyo row risks sending 'wrong message': USFK chief

Hong Kong clashes rage on university campus and business district

Federal Reserve's election year challenge: Is slowing US job growth a 'material' change?

Bloomberg calls for Trump defeat, takes new step toward 2020 run

Trump hails economic boom, says China trade deal is 'close'

BREAKING

Nov 13, 2019 07:10 AM
Government & Economy

UK PM Johnson has 14-point lead over Labour before election: YouGov poll

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has a 14-point lead over the opposition Labour...

Nov 13, 2019 07:08 AM
Government & Economy

Seoul-Tokyo row risks sending 'wrong message': USFK chief

[PYEONGTAEK, South Korea] Seoul's decision to terminate a key military intelligence sharing pact with Japan risks...

Nov 13, 2019 07:06 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong clashes rage on university campus and business district

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters fought intense battles with riot police on a university campus and...

Nov 13, 2019 07:03 AM
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve's election year challenge: Is slowing US job growth a 'material' change?

[DANVILLE, Virginia] Having guided interest rates lower this year and declared a stopping point, Federal Reserve...

Nov 13, 2019 06:56 AM
Technology

Apple set to launch new MacBook Pro with bigger screen, new keyboard

[SAN FRANCISCO] Apple plans to debut a new MacBook Pro laptop with a larger screen and revamped keyboard as soon as...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly