You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Britons answer call for volunteer coronavirus force

Thu, Mar 26, 2020 - 7:03 AM

nz_volunteer_260348.jpg
Over 400,000 people signed up within 24 hours of a British government call for volunteers to help those stuck at home due to the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Over 400,000 people signed up within 24 hours of a British government call for volunteers to help those stuck at home due to the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

Health Minister Matt Hancock unveiled a plan on Monday to create a 250,000-strong volunteer force to help deliver groceries and medicines to the most vulnerable people instructed by the government to self-isolate.

This is larger than Britain's armed forces, which currently stand at just over 192,000.

"When we launched the appeal last night, we hoped to get 250,000 volunteers over a few days," Mr Johnson said during his daily address.

"But I can tell you that in just 24 hours, 405,000 people have responded to the call."

SEE ALSO

Amazon pauses sellers' loan repayments amid coronavirus

The government has closed all non-essential shops and services and told people to stay at home to try to stop the spread of Covid-19, after 422 deaths and more than 8,000 cases as of Tuesday.

Special advice has been drawn up for 1.5 million people considered most at risk because of underlying health conditions, asking them to entirely avoid social contact.

Under the new NHS Volunteers scheme, healthcare professionals and some charities will be able to request help for their at-risk patients, who will then be matched with volunteers who live near them.

Any adults who are fit and healthy can apply to help deliver medicines from pharmacies, drive patients to appointments or make regular phone calls to check on people.

"This is one of those once-in-a-lifetime moments where a single action from one person can be the difference between life and death for another," said Nikki Kanani, head of NHS primary care services.

"Simple acts of kindness are going to make all the difference in keeping some of the most vulnerable people well and out of hospital.

"NHS staff are pulling out all the stops to ensure those who need care receive it, and creating a bank of helpers that they can call upon to support their most vulnerable patients through this difficult time is going to be invaluable."

AFP

Government & Economy

Three billion under lockdown as UN warns virus threatens humanity

Moody's forecasts recession for G-20 countries in 2020

Canada makes 14-day self-isolation mandatory for travellers

UK Parliament shuts early over coronavirus

Spain overtakes China with 3,434 virus deaths

New York governor says social distancing slowing coronavirus

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 26, 2020 07:13 AM
Technology

Amazon pauses sellers' loan repayments amid coronavirus

[BENGALURU] Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday said it temporarily would not require sellers in its marketplace to repay...

Mar 26, 2020 07:11 AM
Government & Economy

Three billion under lockdown as UN warns virus threatens humanity

[UNITED NATIONS, United States] More than three billion people are living under lockdown measures to stem the spread...

Mar 26, 2020 07:05 AM
Government & Economy

Moody's forecasts recession for G-20 countries in 2020

[PARIS] The world's 20 most industrialised countries will likely suffer a recession this year because of the Covid-...

Mar 26, 2020 07:01 AM
Government & Economy

Canada makes 14-day self-isolation mandatory for travellers

[OTTAWA] Canada on Wednesday intensified its guidelines for travellers returning home in a bid to curb the spread of...

Mar 26, 2020 06:58 AM
Life & Culture

Apocalypse delayed? 'Walking Dead' finale postponed by virus

[LOS ANGELES] When will this apocalypse finally be over?

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.