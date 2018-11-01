Broad weakness seen in business loans in Sept as MAS data shows 0.2% dip

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
LENDING to several business segments slipped, or remained, in negative territory in September from a month ago, contracting overall bank lending for the month.
Preliminary data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore showed on Wednesday that business lending inched down
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg