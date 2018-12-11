You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Bruised eurozone economy stumbles on after its 2018 beating

Tue, Dec 11, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Zurich

THE eurozone economy is down but not out after a year battered by freezing weather, trade wars, budget disputes and car trouble.

The exuberance of 2017 - when the bloc enjoyed a brief "euroboom" - has given way to slowing momentum and an onslaught of bad news. Germany's supposed powerhouse economy contracted over the summer, and Italy is not only shrinking but also reviving memories of the regional debt crisis. European automakers are wondering if they're next to be targeted by US import tariffs.

Purchasing managers surveys show the deterioration continuing. Italy is close to a triple-dip recession, and its benchmark stock index has dropped 12 per cent in six months. The Stoxx Europe 600 is down 10 per cent. The S&P 500's decline is half that.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

That's all left economists wondering how bad things can get. Barring a shock though, the answer for most is that the signs point to continued - if low-level - expansion.

The outside chance of a slump has increased but "growth is likely to remain decent," said Bert Colijn, an economist at ING. "Are we getting toward the end of the cycle? The end, no. But more late-cycle."

That's still inconvenient for the European Central Bank (ECB) as it prepares to halt its bond-buying programme, a key step toward removing its crisis-era stimulus. Policy makers will meet on Thursday, when new economic projections will reveal to what extent they see the current bout of downbeat data dragging on.

Traders have already adjusted their pricing and now see no interest-rate increase at all next year.

Other central banks are also shifting gear. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell has turned slightly more dovish recently, casting doubt on the pace of US rate increases next year. The Bank of England is on hold as it - and the UK - await Brexit.

ECB policy makers have kept a cautiously upbeat tone, saying growth has returned to a more sustainable pace and citing positives such as falling unemployment, wage growth that is starting to pick up, and solid domestic demand. They note that sentiment indicators are still above their long-term averages.

The bloc's Achilles heel is that it's relatively highly exposed to foreign trade, so global turbulence that hurts exports can be more damaging. China, the world's second-biggest economy and a key destination for eurozone exports, is in the throes of a slowdown, with third-quarter momentum the weakest in almost a decade.

Nevertheless, growth in the bloc is still set to run above its long-term potential. Bloomberg Economics forecasts stronger pay gains ahead because slack in the economy has "largely been taken up already". An apparent easing of US-China trade tensions could provide more upside.

"The best guess is that growth will be very close to the trend" despite the trade fallout, said Aline Schuiling, an economist at ABN Amro. "The domestic side of the economy will continue to grow robustly." BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Britain's PM May calls off key vote on her Brexit deal

Trade tensions seen among 2019's top business risks

Japan economy shrinks most in 4 years as global risks hit biz spending

US lays down March 1 'hard deadline' for trade deal with China

Japan's top 3 telcos to exclude Huawei, ZTE network gear

HK on track for global IPO crown but many new listings sag

Editor's Choice

BT_20181211_LMXVALUE_3640093.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts

BT_20181211_LSPRIVATE11_3639983.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore private banks target Middle East, NRI clients

BT_20181211_LLNICO_3640017.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nico Steel forges ahead with new higher-margin strategy

Most Read

1 Diesel-loaded tankers stranded in Asia as buyers retreat; rates jump
2 Singapore venture capital firm eyes North Asia play
3 Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts
4 Post-retirement investing: how much to put in and take out
5 Failure to recognise vulnerabilities behind my error in Noble

Must Read

BT_20181211_LMXVALUE_3640093.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts

BT_20181211_LSPRIVATE11_3639983.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore private banks target Middle East, NRI clients

BT_20181211_NBBREXIT11UXRX_3640127.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Britain's PM May calls off key vote on her Brexit deal

Dec 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade tensions seen among 2019's top business risks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening