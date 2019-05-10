You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Brunei denies gay discrimination despite sodomy stoning law

Fri, May 10, 2019 - 10:36 PM

doc75ahc70ptmhpwd9om3e_doc74vyjs3udqafxuch7d0.jpg
Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in Bandar Seri Begawan. Brunei said Friday it does not discriminate against people's "sexual orientation" despite a new sharia criminal code that includes death by stoning for gay sex and adultery.
SPH

[GENEVA] Brunei said Friday it does not discriminate against people's "sexual orientation" despite a new sharia criminal code that includes death by stoning for gay sex and adultery.

While the country's sultan announced this week that such measures would not be enforced, the country remained on the defensive at a rare review of its record at the United Nations Human Rights Council on Friday.

The small sultanate on Borneo island has faced global backlash over last month's decision to add sharia law to its criminal codes.

"The Syariah (sharia) penal code order does not criminalise a person's status based (on) sexual orientation or belief," deputy foreign minister Dato Erywan Mohn Yusof said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Yusof was speaking at Brunei's Universal Periodic Review (UPR), during which a country's human rights performance faces scrutiny every five years.

He said that people in Brunei, "regardless of their sexual orientation, have continued to live and pursue their activities in their private space.

"They are not discriminated against in any way."

The sharia code, which also punishes theft with the amputation of hands and feet, fully came into force in April, making it the only country in East or Southeast Asia with sharia law at the national level.

A range of diplomats called on Brunei to implement sweeping reforms.

Canada warned the country was "moving towards increasingly inhumane treatment of both citizens and non-citizens" and urged the decriminalisation of "sexual activity between same-sex consenting adults," a call echoed by several European and Latin American states.

Luxembourg said it wanted "concrete guarantees" that the sultan's pledges regarding the death penalty moratorium would be upheld.

The United States voiced concern that the full implementation of sharia would "contravene Brunei's international human rights obligations and commitments."

Responding to criticism, Mr Yusof said that while Brunei did not criminalise individuals over personal choices, it does prohibit "the act" of gay sex to protect the nation's "religion, tradition and social fabric and values."

The sultan - one of the world's wealthiest men, who has been on the throne for over five decades - announced plans for the sharia penal code in 2013.

While gay Bruneians voiced relief that the death penalty for homosexual sex would not be enforced, they said the law still encourages discrimination against LGBT people in the former British protectorate of about 400,000 people.

AFP

Government & Economy

Fed's Williams says US economy strong, no signs of inflation pressure

US consumer prices rise; underlying inflation tame

UK economy expands on Brexit stockpiling

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Trump tariffs on China likely to cost 400,000 manufacturing jobs, US industry group says

Taiwan won't ask for murder suspect if Hong Kong passes extradition law

Editor's Choice

lwx_best world_100519_1.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to Best World: Is main customer in China a related party?

BT_20190510_ANGCOMMENT10_3777605.jpg
May 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Transfer of excess reserves to GIC: It's not about tax cuts, but maximising returns

BP_Genting Singapore_100519_10.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Genting Singapore Q1 net profit falls 5% on lower gaming revenue

Most Read

1 Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee
2 Best World takes Bonitas to Court for defamation
3 Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank
4 SGX to Best World: Is main customer in China a related party?
5 MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost

Must Read

BP_LyftUber_100519_13.jpg
May 10, 2019
Garage

Uber valued at US$82b in IPO as market jitters, Lyft woes weigh

file743599ujt1518dg2b4v0.jpg
May 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux says it could get up to S$500m from Oyster Bay Fund

Grain2.jpg
May 10, 2019
Garage

Singapore food tech startup Grain bags US$10m in Series B funding led by Singha Ventures

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening