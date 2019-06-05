You are here

Home > Government & Economy

'Brutal' China threatens Hong Kong freedoms: activist in Germany

Wed, Jun 05, 2019 - 7:28 AM

lwx_Ray Wong_050619_41.jpg
A former Hong Kong independence activist now living with refugee status in Germany warned on Tuesday, 30 years after the Tiananmen crackdown, that a "brutal" China is now eroding democratic freedoms in the former British colony.
PHOTO: AFP

[BERLIN] A former Hong Kong independence activist now living with refugee status in Germany warned on Tuesday, 30 years after the Tiananmen crackdown, that a "brutal" China is now eroding democratic freedoms in the former British colony.

While the regime's bloody suppression of Beijing pro-democracy protests in 1989 shocked the world, "China is now more brutal than ever," asserted Ray Wong, 25, speaking in Berlin.

"The free world must wake up... and defend the honour and dignity of Hong Kong," he said, arguing that the people of the special territory fear "becoming like Tibet or Xinjiang", two autonomous regions tightly ruled by Beijing.

Hong Kong enjoys freedom of speech and assembly rights unseen on the Chinese mainland under a 50-year handover agreement between former colonial power Britain and China, but many fear those liberties are being eroded.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Wong and fellow activist Alan Li took part in Hong Kong's so-called "Fishball Revolution" of 2016 which saw the city's worst violence for decades, leaving scores of people injured and dozens arrested.

The two men were due to stand trial on riot charges but fled Hong Kong in November 2017 and flew to Germany where they were granted refugee status about a year ago.

Their asylum cases are among the first for dissenters from the semi-autonomous Chinese city, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

'DEMOCRACY FIGHTERS' 

Mr Wong said that the "one country, two systems" rule was under threat as Hong Kong looks set to pass a new law allowing extraditions to mainland China.

"How can the Hong Kong government agree to extradite its own citizens if it knows they will likely be mistreated?" he asked.

Mr Wong was speaking at a German Greens Party event to mark 30 years since the Chinese pro-democracy protests were brutally quelled by tanks and soldiers on June 4, 1989, leaving hundreds, possibly more than 1,000, dead.

Berlin-based Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei, 61, praised Germany for taking in the "young democracy fighters" from Hong Kong.

He too voiced concern that "recently the communist regime has applied pressure and Hong Kong has started leaning more and more toward mainland China".

Mr Ai said about Hong Kong that "in many, many ways they have started changing, even changing their law, which is very unfortunate", calling the proposed extradition law "extremely dangerous".

The outspoken artist, who was detained by China's communist government in 2011, praised Germany for taking in dissidents despite its strong trade and investment ties with the world's second largest economy.

"As we all know, Germany has strong relations with China, but at the same time Germany always acts with some principles, such as accepting me and also accepting the wife of (late Tiananmen protest veteran and Nobel Peace Prize winner) Liu Xiaobo, Liu Xia, and accepting these two refugees from Hong Kong.

"I think this sends the world a very positive message."

AFP

Government & Economy

UN chief weighed selling New York residence to ease budget crisis

Sheriff's deputy faces 11 charges over Parkland school shooting

Toyota warns that Mexico tariffs could raise costs by US$1b

US moves to bar American tourists from visiting Cuba

Thai junta chief in pole position as showdown vote on PM looms

US report urges steps to reduce reliance on foreign critical minerals

Editor's Choice

lwx_sgx_050619_2.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Real Estate

Reit listing candidates rethink flotation amid recent weak debuts

BT_20190605_DPM1_3800986.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Invest in innovation, people and community for the future: Heng

BT_20190605_MRCOMFORT5DCZ6_3800983.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro invests in ancillary services, mobility tech startups

Most Read

1 Purged no more: North Korean official appears at show
2 Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes
3 How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?
4 US Treasury 'monitoring list': The Singapore puzzle
5 Liang Court deal shows quirk in CapLand strategy

Must Read

lwx_sgx_050619_2.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Real Estate

Reit listing candidates rethink flotation amid recent weak debuts

BT_20190605_DPM1_3800986.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Invest in innovation, people and community for the future: Heng

BT_20190605_MTCONF5_3801027.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Asean businesses can play more active role to set agenda amid US-China dispute

lwx_singapore_050619_3.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore GDP growth to slow to 1.9% in 2019: ICAEW

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening