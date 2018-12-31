You are here

OUTLOOK 2019

Four Asian elections to watch out for in 2019

Indonesians, Thais, Indians and Australians will head to the polls to pick their leaders
Mon, Dec 31, 2018
leeuwen@sph.com.sg

Mr Widodo is tipped to retain power in Indonesia.

Thailand will hold an election on Feb 24, after numerous delays ever since the ruling junta regime led by Mr Prayut seized power in a bloodless coup back in 2014.

Mr Modi will face a tough battle ahead as questions loom over his handling of an economy that has weakened in recent months.

Mr Morrison will likely present a favourable report card to Australians in the build-up to the polls.

THERE will be plenty of election fever in Asia in 2019. Many major economies in the region are expected to hold national elections in the coming months.

BT spotlights four countries that are getting ready to send their citizens to the polls.

Indonesia

