Jobs creation seen taking a break amid economic uncertainty

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE JOB creation machinery, which has been cranking up in the second half of 2018, is likely to ease as it enters the new year when employers, faced with an uncertain economic outlook, balk at hiring new people.
With recruitments tipped to soften, the prognosis for pay in
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg