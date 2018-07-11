You are here

BT's new Asean Business portal offers insights into the region

Wed, Jul 11, 2018 - 5:50 AM
Singapore

AS ASEAN'S economic potential gains recognition worldwide, businesses and investors interested in the region can now turn to Asean Business, a new web portal launched by The Business Times (BT).

Located at www.aseanbusiness.sg, the website features current news, expert insights and up-to-date resources on Asean's 10 markets and the region in general.

As a US$2.4 trillion market with over 630 million people, the Asean Economic Community as a whole is Asia's third largest economy, and the world's sixth largest.

BT editor Wong Wei Kong said: "Asean's prospects are bright. Demographics are supportive of growth, and the emergence of the middle class holds great potential.

"Investment interest in the region in the coming years will be high, on the back of rising infrastructure spending on regional transport connectivity and the growth of the digital economy.

"For businesses and investors, Asean markets will be increasingly important, and we hope the AseanBusiness portal will help facilitate that interest."

Apart from featuring the latest news updates on each market, Asean Business zeroes in on several hot topics in the region.

These include the digital economy, trade, services, investment, and energy, in line with Singapore's economic priorities during its chairmanship of Asean this year.

Other topics include infrastructure, with China's Belt and Road initiative providing a particular boost to this sector; startups, featuring nimble players such as Grab and Go-Jek; and government, for the latest on policies and political developments that may affect business.

The portal offers reader-friendly takes on analyst reports, from a look at consumer trends to the adoption of Industry 4.0 - the use of various digital technologies in high-tech manufacturing - in the region.

Businesses and investors will also find handy resources on each market, including key facts and figures, guides on doing business and lists of go-to contacts.

BT subscribers will enjoy full access to all content on Asean Business.

