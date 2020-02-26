Budget debate: NTUC Job Security Council matches PMEs to new jobs ahead of displacement

The Job Security Council will place retrenched professionals, managers and executives with new jobs.

THE labour movement is piloting an initiative to match soon-to-be-displaced white-collared workers with new jobs in a bid to reduce the duration of unemployment.

The NTUC Job Security Council (JSC), operationalised by the Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) under the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), will place professionals, managers and executives (PMEs) with new jobs ahead of displacement.

If a skill gap exists between the existing and new job, JSC will work with training partners to provide such PMEs with relevant training, a statement from NTUC said.

There are currently more than 4,000 companies on board the JSC, from across different sectors and more than 90 per cent are small- and medium-sized enterprises. NTUC said the companies together cover over 500,000 workers.

During Wednesday's Budget debate in Parliament, NTUC Secretary-General Ng Chee Meng said job security in today's context does not necessarily mean guaranteeing the same job for life.

"More and more, job security means providing workers with what they need for skills progression and job placement, which will improve their work prospects and give them and their families peace of mind in an ever-changing economy," he told the house as he announced the initiative.