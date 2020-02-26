You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Budget debate: NTUC Job Security Council matches PMEs to new jobs ahead of displacement

Wed, Feb 26, 2020 - 4:50 PM
sharons@sph.com.sg@SharonSeeBT

CBD office workers - ST file.jpg
The Job Security Council will place retrenched professionals, managers and executives with new jobs.
ST FILE PHOTO

THE labour movement is piloting an initiative to match soon-to-be-displaced white-collared workers with new jobs in a bid to reduce the duration of unemployment.

The NTUC Job Security Council (JSC), operationalised by the Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) under the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), will place professionals, managers and executives (PMEs) with new jobs ahead of displacement.

If a skill gap exists between the existing and new job, JSC will work with training partners to provide such PMEs with relevant training, a statement from NTUC said.

There are currently more than 4,000 companies on board the JSC, from across different sectors and more than 90 per cent are small- and medium-sized enterprises. NTUC said the companies together cover over 500,000 workers.

During Wednesday's Budget debate in Parliament, NTUC Secretary-General Ng Chee Meng said job security in today's context does not necessarily mean guaranteeing the same job for life. 

SEE ALSO

Singapore factory output posts surprise 3.4% rise in January - but can the lift last?

"More and more, job security means providing workers with what they need for skills progression and job placement, which will improve their work prospects and give them and their families peace of mind in an ever-changing economy," he told the house as he announced the initiative.

Government & Economy

Five more Chinese regions lower emergency response level as virus threat recedes

Malaysia's Anwar seeks to become PM amid turmoil

Two Malaysia camps emerging in fight to form new government

New Chinese billionaires outpace US by 3 to 1: Hurun Global Rich List

Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes Indonesia's Tanimbar region: EMSC

China says Wall Street Journal admitted mistakes in recent communications

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 26, 2020 04:44 PM
Technology

ABB's former CEO to get 13m Swiss franc payout

[ZURICH] ABB will pay its former chief executive officer (CEO) Ulrich Spiesshofer 13 million Swiss francs (S$18.6...

Feb 26, 2020 04:38 PM
Energy & Commodities

Oil slides for fourth day as virus fears deepen

[TOKYO] Crude oil prices gave up early gains and slid for a fourth day on Wednesday as fears over the coronavirus...

Feb 26, 2020 04:35 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets slide at open

[LONDON] European stock markets slumped at the start of trading on Wednesday following fresh losses in Asia on...

Feb 26, 2020 04:32 PM
Government & Economy

Five more Chinese regions lower emergency response level as virus threat recedes

[SHANGHAI] Five Chinese regions have downgraded their emergency response level after assessing that health risks...

Feb 26, 2020 04:31 PM
Energy & Commodities

Mining Giant Rio Tinto flags virus uncertainty threat

[MELBOURNE] Rio Tinto Group warned the coronavirus outbreak could "create significant uncertainty" in the short-term...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly