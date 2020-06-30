Builders can consider hostels for worker housing; but safe-distancing rules stay

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
DESPERATE to ride out the lull in backpacker tourism amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the owners of some 40 boutique hostels in Singapore are calling for the authorities to actively encourage firms to use their premises to house foreign workers.
It comes as the...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes