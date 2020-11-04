Built-environment measures aim to spread out Covid-19 burden

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
NEW measures, including a four-month extension of time for construction contracts, aim to ensure that no single part of the built-environment sector "has to bear a disproportionate share of the burden brought about by the pandemic", said Minister for National Development Desmond...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes