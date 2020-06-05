You are here

Business formation to stay subdued, cessation may pick up: MTI

Fri, Jun 05, 2020 - 11:24 AM
Fri, Jun 05, 2020

NEW business formation is expected to remain subdued, while cessation numbers may pick up in the coming months as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to take a toll, said Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Chee Hong Tat in Parliament on Friday.

In April, about 3,800 business...

