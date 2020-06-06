Business formation to stay subdued, cessation to pick up

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
NEW business formation is expected to stay subdued, while cessations may pick up in the coming months as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to take a toll, said Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Chee Hong Tat in Parliament on Friday.
In April, about 3,800...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes