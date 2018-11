A Brexit divorce deal brokered by Prime Minister Theresa May has received strong support from Britain's business community, her spokeswoman said on Friday.

The spokeswoman also told reporters that Mrs May was expected to appoint a new Brexit minister after some local media reported that she might get rid of the department.

"What you have seen is strong support from the business community in recent days," she said.

REUTERS