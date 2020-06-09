You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Business leaders urge Britain to use UN targets in Covid-19 recovery plan

Tue, Jun 09, 2020 - 8:45 PM

ym-bridge-090620.jpg
The bosses of some of Britain's biggest companies have written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, urging him to embed the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) in its Covid-19 recovery plan.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] The bosses of some of Britain's biggest companies have written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, urging him to embed the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) in its Covid-19 recovery plan.

Britain has already said it wants to ensure its economic recovery plan is "green", mirroring similar plans in the European Union and elsewhere, but it needed to make the sustainable goals central to those plans, the letter said.

The SDGs were launched in 2015 and include a broad range of targets to hit by 2030, including ending poverty, reducing inequality and protecting the environment.

In the letter dated June 9 and seen by Reuters, leaders such as Natwest chief executive Alison Rose and Schroders chief executive Peter Harrison said the SDGs should be used to prioritise the most vulnerable in society.

"The SDGs provide us with a framework which can help us prioritise health and wellbeing, alongside prosperity and gross domestic product, as a measure of the nation's success," they said. "We need to ensure that our recovery from the pandemic leaves no one behind and puts the health and wellbeing of current and future generations first."

SEE ALSO

UK tourism group says government plans to open travel corridors from June 29

The letter said "coherent policies" based on the UN framework should help in the transition to a low-carbon economy, and underpin a focus on the risks to society posed by the loss of biodiversity and habitat.

"We recognise that the scale of recovery will pose many challenges for the government. But the Covid-19 crisis has shown that businesses, government and civil society can and will work together to create lasting and positive change," the letter said.

"We believe the SDGs should be used to establish the level of ambition for the UK's pandemic-recovery and a future that ensures all people in our country live a good life, prospering on a healthy planet."

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Thailand proposes to tax foreign internet companies

Office, building designs will have to change to lower risk of Covid-19 spread: Lawrence Wong

EU backs Covid-19 changes to airline CO2 scheme, EU official says

S&P cuts Japan's debt outlook as spending surges during pandemic

Malaysian prosecutors drop corruption charges against Najib ally

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 9, 2020 08:07 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand proposes to tax foreign internet companies

[BANGKOK] Thailand on Tuesday approved a draft bill requiring foreign digital service providers to pay a value-added...

Jun 9, 2020 07:50 PM
Government & Economy

Office, building designs will have to change to lower risk of Covid-19 spread: Lawrence Wong

WITH Covid-19 transforming the way people live and work, Singapore’s urban plans and building designs will need to...

Jun 9, 2020 07:22 PM
Companies & Markets

Challenger says surge in online sales unable to offset impact from store closures

CONSUMER electronics retailer Challenger Technologies on Tuesday said the "substantial increase" in online orders...

Jun 9, 2020 07:06 PM
Transport

EU backs Covid-19 changes to airline CO2 scheme, EU official says

[BRUSSELS] The European Union (EU) on Tuesday backed proposals to change a planned United Nations (UN) scheme to...

Jun 9, 2020 06:57 PM
Government & Economy

S&P cuts Japan's debt outlook as spending surges during pandemic

[TOKYO] S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday lowered its outlook on Japan's sovereign debt rating to stable from...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.