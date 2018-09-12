You are here

Business optimism moderates for Q4

But figures show outlook remains positive for sales volume, net profits, new orders, inventory and employment
Wed, Sep 12, 2018
Services and manufacturing remain the most optimistic business sectors. Construction expected to see sustained weakness for the rest of the year due to muted public sector activities.
Singapore

BUSINESS sentiment has moderated slightly for the upcoming final quarter of 2018, ending the rising trend of the preceding three quarters, according to the latest quarterly Singapore Commercial Credit Bureau's (SCCB) Business Optimism Index released on Tuesday.

