Business travel still low, stay-home notice a hurdle

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
ESSENTIAL business travel in and out of Singapore is still muted despite moves by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and other agencies.
Foreign delegates can apply to enter Singapore to attend larger-scale meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (Mice)...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes