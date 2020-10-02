You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Businesses holding back retrenchments, but require more support: SCCCI

Fri, Oct 02, 2020 - 7:14 PM
gaylegoh@sph.com.sg

SOME 80 per cent of businesses are experiencing declines in revenue, according to an annual survey by the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCCI). This is more than double the proportion of businesses (38.7 per cent) reporting revenue declines in 2019.

Despite the upheaval, employers are retaining their workers. Nearly 78 per cent of respondents are maintaining or increasing their headcount from the year before. Only about 8 per cent of respondents reported having retrenched their workers.

The SCCCI surveyed 1,025 businesses between June 11 and Aug 6 this year, of which 94 per cent were small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The chamber credits the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) for enabling businesses to save jobs, with the JSS found to be the most popular scheme among businesses.

While support measures are set to taper, businesses expect their challenges to persist. Close to 60 per cent estimated that their business will recover to pre-Covid-19 levels only within one to two years. Noting this sentiment, SCCCI president Roland Ng observed at Friday's conference that the new normal for businesses is here to stay. Businesses must plan accordingly and act ahead of the curve, he said.

In the immediate term, businesses are most worried about financing and cash flow, with 57.5 per cent of respondents indicating as a key concern. In particular, delayed payments and low revenues are cited for leaving businesses in a bind.

SEE ALSO

Japan's business sentiment perks up as hit from pandemic begins to ease

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In their hope for more government support, top on the wish-list for businesses (42 per cent) is for the government to extend rental waivers and reductions.

The SCCCI also set out four recommendations in their report. First, they called for measures that allow economic activity to swiftly resume. This includes ramping up testing and tracing capacity; and speeding up progress on the opening of international business travel lanes.

Second, they requested greater government coordination and integration to tackle complex issues that cut across agencies. Trade associations must also be consulted, they emphasised to reporters on Friday, for more effective design and implementation of policies and schemes.

Third, they urged the government to provide funding support to trade associations, to help more SMEs to digitalise. The support given should be outcome-based, to ensure that SMEs reap increased revenue streams and new growth opportunities through digitalisation.

Finally, they called for more support for businesses that hire mid-career and mature workers, and for greater promotion and awareness of supporting government schemes. The chamber noted that workers in this demographic tend to have job expectations that employers may find difficult to meet, especially in this challenging business environment.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Efforts to strengthen local core will help tech sector cope with tighter labour rules: Iswaran

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Foreign business chambers in Singapore concerned about anti-foreigner sentiment

Iras denies nearly S$10m in JSS payouts to 444 employers for engaging in unacceptable practices

ECB must prepare to issue a digital euro: board member

Japan's jobs market worsens in August as coronavirus damage persists

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 2, 2020 07:01 PM
Consumer

Malaysia's Mr DIY secures IPO investors, including BlackRock, JP Morgan

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian home-improvement retailer Mr DIY has secured more than a dozen cornerstone investors,...

Oct 2, 2020 07:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Axington's acquisition of Vesta Apex Trading falls through after failing to win shareholders' approval

AXINGTON Inc will not proceed with its proposed S$12 million acquisition of a Malaysia-based medical products...

Oct 2, 2020 06:54 PM
Transport

Honda to quit F1 to focus on zero-emission technology

[TOKYO] Japan's Honda Motor will end its participation as an engine supplier in the FIA Formula One (F1) World...

Oct 2, 2020 06:35 PM
Garage

Grab launches second cloud kitchen in Singapore

GRAB has launched its second cloud kitchen in Singapore, marking its 56th GrabKitchen facility regionally, the ride-...

Oct 2, 2020 06:32 PM
Government & Economy

Efforts to strengthen local core will help tech sector cope with tighter labour rules: Iswaran

THE Singapore government will work with tech companies to develop the sector's Singaporean core, which will help the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Iras denies nearly S$10m in JSS payouts to 444 employers for engaging in unacceptable practices

Fuel supplier Sentek's founder charged in Shell Singapore oil heist

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

HC Surgical shareholder did not act in good faith in seeking to sue CEO: judge

CPF members to get higher sum assured, increased coverage for Dependants' Protection Scheme

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.